Teen groped by stranger while waiting for a bus in the Richmond Neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are asking for the public's help after a 15-year-old girl was forcefully touched against her will while waiting for bus in the Richmond Neighborhood.

On Monday morning around 8:45AM, a 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop located on the northwest corner of Southeast César E. Chávez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when she was approached by a man who began speaking to her in a sexual explicit and lewd manner. He proceeded to grab on to the girl and began groping her chest.

The victim screamed and attempted to escape his grasps but was unable. A good Samaritan who happened to be driving by noticed the girl's distress and intervened. They helped the girl escape and drove her to her intended destination. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Officers are still searching for the suspect who is described as a white man with tan skin, approximately 5'8 tall and has a medium build. He has silver hair, and gray facial hair nearly long enough to be a beard. He was last seen wearing baggy, all gray clothing, and left carrying two black trash bags.