An 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a large party at a rented Airbnb house in the Rock Creek neighborhood in Northwest Portland early Sunday morning.

The victim has been identified as Fermin Alonso-Alonso, 18, of North Plains.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a home in the 17700 block of Northwest Connett Meadow Court at 12:47 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies arrived to discover a party with dozens to hundreds of people attending. Police said people from as far as Keizer and across the river in Washington attended. A large fight had broken out at the party, and during the fight Alonso-Alonso was shot, police said.

Alonso-Alonso was still alive when deputies arrived but died after he was taken to a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene moments after the fight that led to the shooting. Officers searched the area but weren't able to find the suspect.

Detectives are still investigating who was involved in the fight that led to the shooting and who were bystanders. That is responsible for the delay in releasing a suspect description.

Deputies would like to speak with anyone who attended the party or has knowledge of people there. They're also interested in looking at cell phone videos or photos from the incident. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700.

© 2018 KGW