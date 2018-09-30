An 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a house party in the Rock Creek neighborhood in Northwest Portland early Sunday morning.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to reports of gunfire at a home in the 17700 block of Northwest Connett Meadow Court at 12:47 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was still alive when deputies arrived but died after he was taken to a local hospital. The suspect fled the scene moments after the altercation that led to the shooting. Officers searched the area but weren't able to find the suspect.

Deputies would like to speak with anyone who attended the party. Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at 503-846-2700.

