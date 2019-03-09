PORTLAND, Ore — A 15-year-old boy shot in North Portland early Tuesday morning was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Officers were dispatched to Pier Park on a report that gunshots had been heard in the area. They found the boy suffering from gunshot wounds less than a mile away in the 9600 block of North Seneca Street.

The Portland Police Bureau Gun Violence Reduction Team is helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-823-3333 and reference Case No. 19-303134.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released when appropriate.

RELATED: Three shootings in past week at same NE Portland house, police say

RELATED: Person shot in Portland's Montavilla neighborhood