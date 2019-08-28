WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore — A man followed a young woman into her Rock Creek apartment complex and grabbed her early Tuesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The attacker tried to cover the woman’s mouth with his hand, but she fought back by biting his fingers. Her screams alerted a friend at the apartment complex who rushed outside to help, deputies said, and the man ran away.

The woman was walking home from work after midnight Tuesday morning in the area of Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard and 185th Avenue when a man she didn’t know started following her, deputies said.

The man approached her from behind and asked the woman for her name, age and where she was headed before offering her drugs, she told investigators.

The woman tried to get away from the man, but he followed her to the apartments in the 18800 block of Northwest Rock Creek Boulevard. That’s when deputies said he grabbed her.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s who is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a slim build, a thin mustache and a goatee. He was wearing a white T-shirt and green or khaki pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Washington County detectives at 503-846-2500.

