16-Year-old boy arrested in connection to shooting near Reynolds High School

Police said the teen was a student at the high school. There was no injuries reported.

TROUTDALE, Ore. — On Thursday a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody by the Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies in connection to a shooting near Reynolds High School, according to officials. The teen is a student of Reynolds High School and will remain at the Juvenile Justice Center.

On Monday officers responded to a shooting at Columbia Park in Troutdale near Reynolds High School.

The shooting took place between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. during lunch period at the high school. Two school resource officers were on campus when the incident occurred. They both rushed to the park with school security in addition to law enforcement officers who also responded to the shooting.

The suspect left the scene in the opposite direction away from the campus.

During this incident the school naturally had a large police presence where the MCSO determined that the campus was safe. At the time of the incident several students were outside during the lunch period. Campus doors remained unlocked to accommodate students in seeking shelter inside.

There has been no reported injuries, according to police.

This incident is an ongoing investigation and officer are working to identify all parties involved.