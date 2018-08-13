A 14-year-old boy was arrested Monday night in connection with a fire that burned a play structure at the Park Place Elementary School playground in Oregon City, police say.

The teen was charged with one count of second-degree arson and one count of first-degree criminal mischief. Both are felony charges.

Police say they believe the teen worked alone and is the only suspect.

Clackamas Fire and Oregon City police responded around 2 a.m. Monday to a fire at the school, located at 16075 Front Avenue. The play structure sustained more than $15,000 worth of damage as a result of the fire.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Oregon City Police Department tip line at 503-496-1616 or the Clackamas Fire District #1 Fire Prevention Office at 503-742-2660. Please reference case No. 18-022504.

