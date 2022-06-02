16-year-old arrested at David Douglas High School for Gresham homicide

Police arrested the juvenile suspect on a second-degree murder charge in the May 18 shooting death of 55-year-old Leonard Madden.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Portland police arrested a 16-year-old boy on Tuesday at David Douglas High School for a deadly shooting in Gresham about two weeks earlier.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 55-year-old Leonard Eugene Madden, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said in a release.

Police said Madden was shot and killed near Southeast 190th Avenue and Yamhill Street in Gresham on May 18. The East County Major Crimes Team took over the investigation and identified the teen as a suspect.

On Tuesday, May 31, members of East Metro SWAT and PPB's Special Emergency Reaction Team went to serve a search warrant in connection to the shooting at two separate locations near Southeast 190th Avenue and Clinton Street, roughly a mile from where the shooting took place.

Officers followed a vehicle from one of the two locations and stopped it as it entered the parking lot of David Douglas High School in Southeast Portland.

Four people, including the suspect, were inside the vehicle and complied with officers' commands. Police arrested the suspect and eventually let the other three leave. Police said there was a handgun in plain view inside the car.

Just before serving the search warrants, police said they received a report that the 16-year-old suspect was possibly planning to bring a gun to Centennial High School in Gresham. A school resource officer investigated the report, which was later deemed not credible.

"The correlation between the CHS report and the possession of the firearm are still under investigation," PPB said.

This case was the first of two deadly shootings at 190th and Yamhill within a one-week period.

Last week, authorities arrested a 15-year-old suspect in the shooting death of 23-year-old Antoine Steven Archer at the East Park Place Apartments on May 25.