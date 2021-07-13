Teen arrested for assaulting 74-year-old Lake Oswego woman in 2020

Police said the woman went outside to pick up a package on her porch and was attacked in her garage by a stranger.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — A 15-year-old girl is in custody for brutally assaulting a 74-year-old woman outside her home last year, according to Lake Oswego police.

The attack happened around 11 p.m. on July 30, 2020 at the woman's home on South Shore Boulevard. Police said the woman went outside to pick up a package on her porch and was attacked in her garage by a stranger.

The woman's husband found her in the garage shortly after the attack. She was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police used DNA evidence collected at the scene to identify the 15-year-old suspect.

Police said they are not releasing the suspect's name at this time because the Clackamas County Juvenile Department is handling the case.