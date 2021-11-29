Tacoma man dies after hit-and-run in NE Portland

Officers found the victim when they responded to a report of a knife fight involving 15 people on Sunday, Nov. 21.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man visiting Portland from Tacoma died in the hospital from injuries he suffered in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday, Nov. 21, Portland police report.

At 1:05 a.m. on Nov. 21, officers responded to a report of a knife fight involving 15 people in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard near Parkrose High School and Powell Grove Cemetery.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 20-year-old Neri Ramirez-Mendoza in the parking lot, with injuries "consistent with those of being hit by a vehicle," police said in a news release. There was no vehicle at the scene. Ramirez-Mendoza was taken to the hospital. Police reported Monday, Nov. 29 that he died from his injuries.

After investigation, police said Ramirez-Mendoza was injured in a crash and was not a victim of intentional targeting with a vehicle.