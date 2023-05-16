Last summer, the Tacoma Police Department began its near-term, hot spot policing strategy with a focus on violence prone addresses.

TACOMA, Wash. — Average crime rates decreased in more than a dozen areas of Tacoma where violent crimes occur most often, according to a mid-year update on the city's Crime Reduction Plan.

Between July 2022 and February 2023, police officers were dispatched to 16 locations during high-risk hours, making themselves highly-visible for at least 15 minutes. That resulted in a reduction in average monthly crime, violent crime and a decrease in violence-related calls, according to information provided to the City Council on Tuesday.

Additionally, there was a 21% reduction in violent crime incidents citywide during the period of July 2022 and February 2023 when compared to the previous 12 months, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

Last summer, the Tacoma Police Department began its near-term, hot spot policing strategy with a focus on violence prone addresses. The idea is to increase police visibility to deter violent offenders and drive down crime in and around those areas.

The police department continues to work toward fully implementing its mid-term strategy, which includes what is being called "Problem-Oriented, Place-Based Policing." That strategy intends to address underlying conditions that contribute to recurring issues in crime-prone areas. The police department completed training for this strategy in February 2023. A work group has met since March 2023 to identify issues in and around Hosmer Street - a corridor known for violent crime.

The Tacoma Police Department plans to provide updates on the Crime Reduction Plan in September and January.