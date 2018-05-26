PORTLAND, Ore. – The 2005 Mazda Tribute SUV that hit at least three women on the Portland State University campus Friday morning was sold just weeks ago.

The family who sold the vehicle has a daughter who attends PSU and was in class, just down the street from where the crash occurred.

Jenny Torgersen heard about the commotion as her professor locked the classroom door just in case there was a bigger threat. She then called her parents to tell them she was OK.

Shortly after, Torgersen said her parents recognized their car, the one they had bought 13 years ago and just sold on Craigslist three weeks ago, on TV. The man they sold it to was being handcuffed.

“I got a message later on before I got out of class that it was our old car and I was like, ‘Oh, the same model,’” Torgersen recalled. “No, it was our car they sold just three weeks before.”

“It’s really weird this sentimental item, this car that I had as a child, just did this,” she said.

The crash left three women injured on a sidewalk near the Portland State University campus at around 10 a.m. One of the women was critically injured and another suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, according to police. Police initially reported the third victim's injuries were serious, but later said the woman's family did not want any further medical updates released. All three women were rushed to Portland hospitals.

Torgersen said she doesn’t know and hasn't met the man who was detained. Her parents met him when they sold the car. She said the title hasn’t been transferred yet.

Although the man is in police custody, he has not been charged with a crime.

