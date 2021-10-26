Portland police investigating suspicious death in the Lloyd District

Police found a man's body at Northeast Lloyd & 11th Ave, about a block away from Holladay Park and a MAX station.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police detectives are investigating a suspicious death in the Lloyd District in Northeast Portland.

Police said officers responded to a welfare check call around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and found a man's body at Northeast Lloyd Boulevard and 11th Avenue, roughly one block south of Holladay Park and not far from a MAX station.

Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are investigating. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will determine the man's cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective William Winters at William.Winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466, or detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889.