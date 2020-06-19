Two men charged in separate bias crimes

One suspect yelled racial slurs and threatened to hurt a Black man at OHSU. The other suspect yelled homophobic slurs and threatened to hurt a man in a nursing home.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two separate bias crime cases were filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court on Friday:

State v. Robert Creech

Robert Creech is accused of threatening to hurt a man because of the victim's race or color of his skin.

On June 18, Creech allegedly yelled racial slurs at a Black man at a pharmacy at Oregon Health and Science University. Officers arrived at the scene and detained Creech, who continued to yell racial slurs and said it was a "disgrace" that police believed the victim.

An OHSU employee told police that Creech came to the pharmacy in the morning and demanded they fill his prescription. The OHSU employee working at the time, who was a Black man, said Creech threatened to hurt him if his prescription wasn't filled quickly. Creech then left.

A few hours later, Creech returned and confronted the same employee, yelling racial slurs. He targeted another Black man who was in the area, using racial slurs and threatening to hurt him.

As Creech was being transported to jail by police, he told the officers that he "can't wait for you to get shot and killed."

Creech has been charged with second-degree bias, disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.

State v. James Keller

James Keller is accused of threatening to hurt a man because of his sexual orientation.

On June 11, Keller crashed his motorized chair into a woman who was seated in a wheelchair at a nursing home in the 700 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue. Witnesses said they believed it was done on purpose.

Witnesses told police that another resident told Keller to slow down while he was operating his motorized chair but Keller stood up, charged the man, yelled homophobic slurs at him and threatened to hurt him.

Police also said they were told that Keller carries a knife in the seat of his motorized chair and recovered a knife from under the seat of his chair.

Keller has been charged with second-degree bias, reckless endangering another person, harassment and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

What to do if you're the victim of a bias crime