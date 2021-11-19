Portland police ask for public's help locating suspects who shot at officers

Christian Fitz-Henry and Alicia Misner are accused of shooting at police in the Hazelwood neighborhood on Nov. 13. The shooting prompted a shelter-in-place.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has identified two suspects accused of shooting at officers in Northeast Portland on Saturday, Nov. 13 and is asking the public for help locating them.

The incident initially prompted a shelter-in-place in the Hazelwood neighborhood.

Police said arrest warrants have been issued for Christian Fitz-Henry and Alicia Misner, both 27. Both also had outstanding warrants for other crimes.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Portland police tried to pull over a wanted suspect near Northeast 92nd Avenue and Halsey Street. The driver, now identified as Misner, would not pull over and attempted to elude police, officers said. Police used spike strips to deflate the car's tires, then police said Fitz-Henry and Misner jumped from the car and ran off.

Officers heard gunshots, and later found a bullet struck a PPB cruiser, damaging a side mirror. Officers found several shell casings at the scene.

No officers were hurt and officers did not fire any return shots, police said. Police believe Fitz-Henry fired the gun.

Police said the car Misner was driving was stolen.

Fitz-Henry is white, 5'9" tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair, brown eyes and distinct facial tattoos.

Misner is white, 5'8" tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The two are believed to be together. Police said they use stolen cars for transportation and frequent Portland-area motels. Both are considered armed and dangerous, and if anyone sees them they should call 911 immediately and do not approach.

PPB Chief Chuck Lovell tweeted about the incident the day after it happened, saying he was appalled by the attempted murder.