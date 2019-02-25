ROSEBURG, Ore. — Two men wanted for robberies in Wyoming and Utah, one of whom was connected to a deadly shooting in Denver and another shooting at a strip club in Colorado Springs, have been arrested in Oregon.

According to a release from Oregon State Police, officers were called to a Red Robin restaurant in Roseburg on a report of an attempted carjacking at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. One of the suspects had driven off before officers arrived, while the other was left behind.

The one who was left behind, 31-year-old Jose Lopez-Jovel of El Salvador (on the right in the above photo), was arrested by Roseburg police at the scene. The other, 30-year-old Matthew Fanelli of New Mexico, led officers on a chase down Interstate 5.

After a pursuit during which Fanelli fired at an Oregon State Police patrol car and two other vehicles and critically injured a man while attempting another carjacking, the release states, Fanelli was arrested. State Police say one of the bullets Fanelli fired struck an occupied car seat, but luckily the child was not injured.

This photo depicts the hole left by a bullet that struck a car seat during the pursuit of Matthew Fanelli.

The Summit County, Utah Sheriff's Office confirms Fanelli and Lopez-Jovel are suspects in the armed robbery of a Wells Fargo in Park City Friday, while the Cheyenne, Wyoming Police Department previously said it had confirmed that both men were responsible for a convenience store robbery there earlier that day.

Fanelli was depicted in photos released by both the Summit County Sheriff's Office (in Utah) and the Denver Police Department Friday. Denver police had connected a man in one of the photos, who turned out to be Fanelli, to a shooting on North Perry Street that left a man dead.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a release that Fanelli had been involved in another incident at a strip club just after midnight Friday. The release said Fanelli became upset when asked to leave Deja VU Showgirls in Colorado Springs and began shooting at the manager and two bouncers when he left. Nobody was hurt. He left the club with a man, as well as a naked female employee he had assaulted, deputies said.

Fanelli and Lopez-Jovel have been booked at separate jails in Oregon. A Summit County, Utah, Sheriff's Office spokesperson said that agency is working with the FBI, Denver PD, Cheyenne PD, and Oregon State Police.

