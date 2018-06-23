WOODLAND, Wash. – A suspected DUI driver crashed into a car and the side of a building in Woodland on Friday night.

The crash occurred in the 600 block of Goerig Street. Video posted by Woodland police shows a van jump a curb and plow through a stopped car before smashing into the corner of the building.

A second video released by police shows a man on the sidewalk jump out of the way as the stopped car was suddenly pushed toward him.

Police said the driver was a 75-year-old Vancouver man. He was arrested on suspicion of felony vehicular assault and DUI.

The driver of the car that was hit was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, police said.

