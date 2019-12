Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a Clark County deputy exiting I-5 northbound near Battle Ground saw a wrong-way driver attempting to enter the freeway.

The officer pulled into the middle of the exit ramp and turned on his emergency lights to stop the driver.

The driver failed to stop and collided head-on with the deputy. The driver was then apprehended and processed for a DUII.

The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.