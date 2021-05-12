Suspect wanted in Portland woman's shooting death

Henry Deondrae Brogdon, 30, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Breauna White.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has released the name and photos of a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of Breauna White.

Henry Deondrae Brogdon, 30, is wanted for second-degree murder, PPB said. Brogdon’s whereabouts are unknown.

White was found shot to death in a North Portland apartment on May 5. She was a TriMet bus operator. White's family members told KGW she was a social butterfly who will be remembered for her joy and strength.

Anyone who sees Brogdon is asked to avoid him and call 911. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0781 and reference Portland Police case 21-120634.