Crime

Suspect wanted in Portland woman's shooting death

Henry Deondrae Brogdon, 30, is wanted on a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Breauna White.
Credit: Portland police
Henry Deondrae Brogdon, seen in three photos released by Portland police.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) has released the name and photos of a man wanted in connection with the shooting death of Breauna White.

Henry Deondrae Brogdon, 30, is wanted for second-degree murder, PPB said. Brogdon’s whereabouts are unknown.

White was found shot to death in a North Portland apartment on May 5. She was a TriMet bus operator. White's family members told KGW she was a social butterfly who will be remembered for her joy and strength.

Credit: Breauna White Family

Anyone who sees Brogdon is asked to avoid him and call 911. Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Detective Michael Jones Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0781 and reference Portland Police case 21-120634.

Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

