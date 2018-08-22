PORTLAND, Ore. — A 25-year-old man wanted on several warrants in Washington County was arrested on Friday.

Beaverton police received information Friday morning that Marcos "Monster" Jaimes-Radilla was at a Southwest Portland hotel. The Washington County Sheriff's Office was made aware of the information and took Jaimes-Radilla into custody without incident in the hotel's parking lot.

Jaimes-Radilla was booked into the Washington County Jail on three outstanding warrants. He was also charged with one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Jaimes-Radilla previously failed to appear in court on charges of theft and burglary, and is a person of interest in nearly a dozen felony crimes in Washington County.

