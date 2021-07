Antonio Julian Soto is wanted for the killing of Davontae Deshawn Smith at the Capital Inn on June 8, according to Salem police.

SALEM, Ore. — Authorities have identified the suspect in the killing of a Portland man at a Salem motel in June.

Antonio Julian Soto killed Davontae Deshawn Smith at the Capital Inn on June 8, according to Salem police.

Soto, 32, is wanted for murder. Police say he may be in Washington and he should be considered armed and dangerous.