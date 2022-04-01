Suspect wanted for ATM explosion in Centralia arrested

The 39-year-old was arrested at a home in Olympia Tuesday afternoon.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A 39-year-old wanted for blowing up an ATM in Centralia was arrested at a home in Olympia on Tuesday.

A warrant was issued for the man out of Lewis County Superior Court following the explosion at a First Security Bank in December.

The suspect was found at a home in Olympia around 12:30 p.m. and arrested by Centralia police.

The explosion happened around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 19 at the First Security Bank, located at 604 S Tower Avenue. The explosion was caused by an "unknown improvised explosive device" that two suspects used to gain entry into the ATM, according to police.

Police said evidence was spread across a roughly 10,000-square-foot area. Volunteers from the Centralia Amateur Radio Emergency Service helped police gather evidence at the crime scene, according to police.

Centralia police Commander Andy Caldwell said at the time that detectives found cash at the scene that had been burned, so investigators believe some of the money the burglars got may have been partially damaged as well.

The second suspect remains at large.