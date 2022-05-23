Suspect in two attempted murder cases arrested in Salem

The suspect is connected to two shooting incidents that took place a few days apart in late December in Salem. Both victims survived.

SALEM, Ore. — Police detectives have arrested a suspect connected to two separate murder investigations, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department.

Kenneth Wayne Felton, 25, is the suspect in two shootings that happened a few days apart in Salem in December. Both victims survived.

In the first incident, a man was assaulted at a northeast Salem apartment complex on Dec. 27, and shot as he attempted to flee to safety, police said.

In the second, a man was standing outside his car in a parking lot near the intersection of Pine and Broadway Streets in Northeast Salem on the morning of Dec. 30 when he was approached by two men who asked him for a ride. When he refused, he was shot.

Police arrived and found the victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries, according to an earlier police press release. He was transported to Salem Health for treatment.

Detectives from the Salem Police Violent Crimes unit developed investigative leads that pointed to Felton as the suspect, police said. He was arrested without incident on Sunday.