A suspect was taken to a Portland-area hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Portland early Sunday morning, police say.

No officers were injured.

Initial reports say police on patrol in the area heard shots being fired in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Harvey Milk Street, came upon a suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Police are not releasing the names of the suspect or involved officers at this time. The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation is over, which is department policy.

The area between Southwest 2nd Avenue to Southwest 4th Avenue and from Southwest Oak Street to Southwest Washington Street will remain closed while investigators process the scene.

Members of Don't Shoot Portland have converged at Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street. They are reporting that they connected the shooting victim's family with a lawyer.

Anyone with information about this incident and investigation should contact Det. Darren Posey at 503-823-0403 or at darren.posey@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or at rico.beniga@portlandoregon.gov.

© 2018 KGW