Authorities are looking for a man who broke into a home south of Canby, stole several items and pepper-sprayed a friend of the homeowner’s in the face.

The suspect broke into a home in the 8900 block of S. Good Lane around 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. An accomplice was waiting nearby in a getaway SUV.

Surveillance video showed the suspect approach the home from an orchard across the street. The man kicked in the back-porch door and broke into the home through another door.

The suspect (left) and getaway vehicle.

Clackamas County Sheriff's Office

A woman who lives at the home received a notification on her phone from the home’s Nest security system. She was out shopping at the time and asked her friend to check on the property, investigators said.

The friend arrived in a white truck, which can be seen on the video, at around 7:15 p.m. to check the house. He saw the kicked-in door and walked into the kitchen, where he found the suspect.

After being asked who he was, the suspect identified himself as “Todd Figs,” the sheriff’s office said, and pepper-sprayed the resident’s friend in the face.

The suspect left the house and got into the getaway SUV, which left the property westbound toward Highway 170.

The man who was pepper-sprayed ran out to the back porch with a gun and fired one round toward the ground in an effort to scare the suspect away, investigators said.

The resident told deputies that a pistol, jewelry and her husband's medication were stolen from the home.

The suspect may have also pepper-sprayed the resident’s dogs during the robbery, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office released the following description of the suspect:

White male

Approximately 6 feet tall

200-215 pounds

Wearing black ball cap with what looked like a silver sticker on the bill, red T-shirt, cargo shorts, white socks, black Adidas shoes.

Wearing black backpack on his back and black gloves

"Scraggly" facial hair

The suspect’s getaway vehicle was an older, possibly late-90s red Ford Explorer with tan trim. It may have had a light-colored sticker near the bottom of the back window.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

