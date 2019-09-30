PORTLAND, Ore. — A 31-year-old man is charged with assaulting a Port of Portland police officer after a scuffle that resulted in gunfire at Portland International Airport early Friday morning.

Deshawn D. Seamster suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

The officer was injured during the scuffle with Seamster but was not hit by gunfire.

The incident began when the officer, whose name has not been released, approached Seamster in the baggage claim area Friday morning. Seamster, according to court documents, stood up and turned his body away from the officer while reaching into his pocket. The officer tried to turn Seamster toward him, but Seamster pulled away and ran inside the revolving glass doors that lead to the street.

The officer chased Seamster into the enclosed revolving doors and a struggle ensued. At some point, Seamster pulled out a gun and it went off, injuring his hand and leaving a bullet hole in the glass door, court records said.

The officer got out of the door and held Seamster down on the ground with help from a nearby baggage handler.

The officer pushed the handgun away from Seamster and toward a garbage can. The gun was later recovered for evidence.

The baggage handler told investigators that he saw the firearm in Seamster’s right hand while holding him down, court documents said.

Seamster is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assaulting a public safety officer, interfering with a police officer, resisting arrest and second-degree disorderly conduct.

