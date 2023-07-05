Suspect shot by Pioneer Courthouse security officer faces federal assault charges

The man was shot and injured while allegedly assaulting a security officer at the entrance to the courthouse on Monday, officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man who was shot by a security officer at the Pioneer Courthouse in Portland on Monday is facing federal charges for assaulting the officer in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Jett Avery Thomas, 39, is charged with "assaulting an employee of the United States with a dangerous weapon and causing bodily injury," according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. If convicted, he would face a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Portland police previously reported that the security officer had shot the man during an "altercation" early Monday morning, but didn't offer details. According to the U.S. Attorney's office, the incident began when the man threw something at the courthouse.

The security officer "attempted to address him," according to the news release, and Thomas then charged up the front steps to the courthouse. The officer retreated and attempted to shut and lock the door, but Thomas allegedly forced the door open and assaulted the officer.

The news release describes the incident as a "struggle" outside the courthouse door, during which Thomas allegedly struck the officer with a hard object and put him in a chokehold. The officer then fired two shots into Thomas's torso.

Thomas was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries. The news release did not mention the severity of the injuries, although Portland police previously described them as not life-threatening. The officer was also hospitalized and released after his injuries were treated, federal officials said.

Thomas will make his first appearance in federal court at an unspecified later date, according to the news release.