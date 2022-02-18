Suspect shot, killed by Centralia police after stabbing officer

The officer was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery and was in stable condition, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office.

CHEHALIS, Wash. — A suspect was shot and killed after stabbing a Centralia police officer Friday afternoon.

Around 10:15 a.m. Friday, detectives from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department were trying to arrest a 32-year-old man for second-degree rape of a child when the man appeared to reach for a weapon, according to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office (LCSO).

A detective fired at the man, causing him to flee the scene on the 400 block of Northeast Adams Avenue in Chehalis.

Law enforcement officers from a number of nearby agencies, including a K9 team, joined the search for a suspect. The K9 located the suspect on the 100 block of Southwest Alfred Street at around 12:15 p.m., according to officers.

While officers from the Centralia Police Department tried to arrest the suspect, the man stabbed a police officer in the head and back, according to LCSO. Other officers shot at the suspect, striking and killing him. The suspect was declared dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

The injured police officer was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery and is in stable condition, according to LCSO.

LCSO is the primary agency investigating the shooting. The Chehalis Police Department, Thurston County Sheriff's Office, Mason County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol are also assisting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call The Lewis County Sheriff's Office at 360-748-9268.

