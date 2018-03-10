PORTLAND, Ore. — A murder suspect kidnapped, tortured, sexually abused, and maimed 89-year-old Marcine Herinck before killing her, according to an indictment.

A grand jury returned the 23-count indictment against Timothy Mackley on Wednesday, which included multiple charges of aggravated murder, sex abuse and abuse of a corpse.

Mackley, 58, will be arraigned Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Multnomah County Justice Center. He is currently being held at the Multnomah County Jail with no bail.

Timothy Mackley was accused of murder after police found a dead body in a car during a traffic stop. (MCSO)

Mackley was charged with 13 counts of aggravated murder, one count of intentional murder, four counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of second-degree abuse of a corpse.

The indictment alleges Mackley broke into Herinck's home in the 1500 block of Northeast 150th Avenue in Portland on Sept. 18 or 19 and kidnapped her. Mackley allegedly took Herinck to various locations over the six-day period she was reported missing and sexually abused and tortured her. The indictment alleges Mackley removed and transported Herinck's remains after he killed her.

Authorities said Herinck's body was found in the trunk of Mackley's car when he was pulled over by Portland police officers on Sept. 24. The indictment does not specify when she was killed.

Staff members at Portland Adventist Community Services, a food pantry and thrift shop in Northeast Portland where Herinck volunteered, said Mackley and Herinck were at the store at the same time on Sept. 18.

Family members reported Herinck missing the next day.

Mackley, a Level 3 sex offender, is also under investigation for possible ties to the 2016 death of Merrilee Cooley, 68, whose body was found in the trunk of her car in early January 2017.

