Suspect indicted for allegedly throwing rocks at moving cars

Two teens and one adult were arrested June 26 after at least eight vehicles were hit. The adult now faces 13 charges stemming from the incident.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A grand jury has indicted a man on more than a dozen charges stemming from an incident last month in which at least eight vehicles were damaged by rocks apparently thrown at them while driving on or near Interstate 84 in Fairview, according to a news release from the Multnomah County District Attorney's office.

Phillip I. Andryushin, 20, is charged with one first-degree and four second-degree counts of criminal mischief, one count of first-degree criminal trespass, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, one first-degree and one second-degree count of throwing an object off an overpass and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Andryushin was one of three suspects that Multnomah County Sheriff's deputies arrested on June 26. The other two were juveniles, and the DA's office said their cases are being handled through the juvenile system.

The sheriff's office previously reported that drivers started calling 911 just before 4 a.m. June 26 to report that rocks had been thrown at their cars as they drove, with several saying their cars had been hit around Northeast 223rd Avenue between Northeast Sandy Boulevard and a railroad overpass in Fairview, as well as on I-84.

Police said no one was seriously injured but at least eight vehicles were damaged. Most of the rocks were softball-sized, but a deputy said one of the thrown objects was a cinder block that hit the roof of a pickup truck. The sheriff's office said deputies saw three people running away from the area and took them into custody.