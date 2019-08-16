SPOKANE, Wash. — The teen accused of opening fire at Freeman High School in 2017 pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Friday morning.

Caleb Sharpe, 17, is accused of killing one student and injuring several others during the shooting in the school’s hallway. He faces charges of first degree premeditated murder with aggravating circumstances, three charges of attempted first degree murder for the three girls injured in the shooting, and 51 second degree assault charges for other students endangered during the shooting.

Sharpe pleaded not guilty in court on Friday morning. His trial is set for Oct. 7.

A judge set his bond at $1 million.

Sharpe was 15 at the time of the shooting and will soon turn 18. A judge ruled in late July that he would be tried as an adult, which means he could face life in prison.

Bevan Maxey, Sharpe's attorney, says he may motion to keep Sharpe in a juvenile center's custody after he turns 18. He added that the center has done that in the past.

If this does not happen, Sharpe will be moved to the Spokane County Jail after turning 18.

Before Judge Michael Price gave his ruling, he told the courtroom it was the most difficult decision he has ever made in the 17 years he has served as a judge in Spokane County Superior Court.

Price went through each of the eight Kent factors – the criteria used to decide if the Sharpe would be tried as an adult.

