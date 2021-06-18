Armed and dangerous suspect in southern Oregon homicides wanted in Lane County

The World in Coos Bay reports that three people were killed and one person was critically injured in three separate incidents in the North Bend area Friday morning.

NOTI, Ore. — Authorities in Lane County are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection with three homicides in Southern Oregon.

The World in Coos Bay reports that three people were killed and one person was critically injured in three separate incidents in the North Bend area Friday morning.

The suspect, seen in a photo released by the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, crashed a pickup truck on Highway 126 just after 12 p.m. near the Noti community, located west of Eugene.

The driver was not in the truck when authorities arrived at the crash. The World reports the suspect set the truck on fire and fled.

The sheriff’s office said the truck is linked to the homicides in the North Bend area.

Noti residents were told to shelter in place while deputies search for the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.