PORTLAND, Ore. — A 64-year-old suspect was arrested in San Diego in connection to a sexual assault that happened in Portland from the summer of 2000 to the summer of 2001, according to Portland police.

An investigation began in May 2018, when police received a report from a male victim that said he had been sexually assaulted by Sandy S. Ortiz after meeting him at the Multnomah County Health Department Northeast Health Center.

Investigators say Ortiz was employed at the center at the time of the assault and believe they may have happened at his apartment. Based on the information from the investigation a warrant was issued for his arrest on August 7.

On August 11, Ortiz was arrested in San Diego and then extradited to Oregon where he was lodged into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of first-degree sex abuse. He is scheduled to be arraigned on August 31.

Detectives believe Ortiz may have used his employment at MCHD to meet victims and believe there might be more. Ortiz worked at the Northeast Health Center on Northeast Health Center, located at 5329 Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, and the Multnomah County Westside Clinic, located at 426 Southwest Stark Street.

Anyone who is a victim or has any information is asked to contact Detective Aaron Cole at 503-823-0871 at Aaron.Cole@portlandoregon.gov.

© 2018 KGW