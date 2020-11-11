x
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run jailed again after allegedly assaulting witness

The suspect's girlfriend was also involved in the alleged assault and is currently at large.
Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
Kevin Charles Derrick and Alysha Raeann Esser

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect in a Sept. 19 hit-and-run crash that killed a Gladstone man has been arrested a second time, this time for allegedly assaulting and injuring a witness in the case, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

The assault happened after the suspect, 30-year-old Kevin Charles Derrick of Milwaukie, posted bail and was released from the Clackamas County Jail.

The sheriff's office said Derrick's girlfriend, 28-year-old Alysha Raeann Esser of Gresham, was also involved in the assault of the witness. Esser is still at large. A felony warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Deputies jailed Derrick for a second time, on a charge of tampering with a witness. He also faces charges of failing to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run) and criminally negligent homicide from the fatal hit and run. His total bail was set at $1 million.

Credit: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office
Kevin Charles Derrick

Derrick is accused of leaving the scene after hitting and killing 59-year-old Robert Eugene Keys of Gladstone with his SUV on Sept. 19 near Southeast 65th Avenue and King Road in Portland.

RELATED: Have you seen this SUV? Police looking for driver in fatal Clackamas County hit-and-run

Derrick was initially arrested Sept. 24 at the Rodeway Inn at the Airport in Portland. There, deputies also found the suspect vehicle, a 2003 Cadillac Escalade. The vehicle was seized as evidence.

Anyone who knows Esser's whereabouts should call the non-emergency dispatch line at 503-655-8211 or the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or fill out the online tip sheet form. Please reference CCSO Case No. 20-020162.

