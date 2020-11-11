Suspect in fatal hit-and-run jailed again after allegedly assaulting witness

The suspect's girlfriend was also involved in the alleged assault and is currently at large.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect in a Sept. 19 hit-and-run crash that killed a Gladstone man has been arrested a second time, this time for allegedly assaulting and injuring a witness in the case, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

The assault happened after the suspect, 30-year-old Kevin Charles Derrick of Milwaukie, posted bail and was released from the Clackamas County Jail.

The sheriff's office said Derrick's girlfriend, 28-year-old Alysha Raeann Esser of Gresham, was also involved in the assault of the witness. Esser is still at large. A felony warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Deputies jailed Derrick for a second time, on a charge of tampering with a witness. He also faces charges of failing to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run) and criminally negligent homicide from the fatal hit and run. His total bail was set at $1 million.

Derrick is accused of leaving the scene after hitting and killing 59-year-old Robert Eugene Keys of Gladstone with his SUV on Sept. 19 near Southeast 65th Avenue and King Road in Portland.

Derrick was initially arrested Sept. 24 at the Rodeway Inn at the Airport in Portland. There, deputies also found the suspect vehicle, a 2003 Cadillac Escalade. The vehicle was seized as evidence.