A 33-year-old man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Denver has been arrested in Oregon and charged with murder, according to a release from Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Deven Tomasso had a warrant issued for his arrest on Jan. 11 following a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 in the Barnum neighborhood at 24 S. Hazel Ct.

(Photo: Denver PD)

The victim was 44-year-old Joshua Jost. His cause of death was from sharp force injuries, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said.

U.S. Marshals apprehended and arrested Tomasso June 20 in Portland. Authorities in January had issued a statement saying they suspected Tomasso was in the Spokane area.

Tomasso was formally charged with murder in the first degree-after deliberation in January. The Denver DA said a timeframe for his extradition back to Denver has not yet been determined.

