PORTLAND, Ore. — Salvador Martinez-Romero, the man accused of killing one woman and seriously wounding three other people in a Washington County stabbing spree in December 2019, was found mentally unfit to stand trial Monday.

Police say Martinez-Romero, 20, stabbed two women inside a Beaverton bank, killing one of them, on Dec. 18. He stabbed a man in a nearby parking lot and stole his car minutes later and then stabbed another woman in a Tigard suburb and stole her car shortly after, according to police.

Martinez-Romero faced charges of murder, attempted murder and first-degree robbery. On Monday, he was found mentally unfit to stand trial. The judge ordered him to be transported to Oregon State Hospital.

