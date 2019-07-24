Editor's note: The video in this story aired on October 3, 2018.

Authorities have identified a suspect in the 2018 murder of an 18-year-old man at a party in the Rock Creek neighborhood in Northwest Portland.

Fermin Alonso-Alonso was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 30, 2018.

On Tuesday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspected killer as Torrey Caprice Brumfield.

Brumfield is currently serving a prison sentence on an unrelated conviction, deputies said. He will be brought to Washington County to face charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said hundreds of people attended the party at a rented Airbnb house on Northwest Connett Meadow Court.

A large fight broke out and Alonso-Alonso was shot, deputies said. He later died at a hospital.

