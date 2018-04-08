PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who told officers he'd taken an unidentified substance was taken into custody after he endangered a young girl and then tried to flee from police by jumping into the Columbia River.

At about 11:50 a.m. Saturday, police received multiple calls about a reckless driver with a young child in the back seat in the North Portland area.

Officers located the car, which was parked on North Anchor Way and North Harbour Drive. The driver was passed out behind the wheel and a bystander was trying to get the child out of the car. When officers tried to contact the driver, he woke up and drove off with the child still in the backseat.

After a short pursuit, police deployed spikes strips, which stopped the car on Northeast Marine Drive, east of Northeast 33rd Avenue.

The driver jumped out of the car, leaving the child behind, and tried to escape by running into the Columbia River. The officers moved first to rescue the child from the backseat. The girl, who appeared to be about 5 years old, was unharmed and police were able to reunite her with her mother.

A Portland Fire & Rescue boat was called to the scene to assist and the suspect was pulled from the water and taken into custody.

The suspect, who told officers he'd taken an unidentified substance, was transported to a local hospital. Once he is released, police will release his identity and he'll be taken to the Multnomah County Jail.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

