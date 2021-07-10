Suspect dies after Salem shooting with police

The Salem Police Department responded to a domestic violence call Friday night involving a person with a knife. An officer shot the suspect who died shortly after.

SALEM, Ore. — A person is dead following a domestic violence call where Salem police say an officer shot a suspect armed with a knife.

On July 9, at approximately 11:20 p.m. the Salem Police Department (SPD) responded to a domestic violence call involving a suspect armed with a knife on the 3700 block of Northeast June Avenue. During the investigation, the responding officer shot the suspect, SPD said in a release Saturday morning.

No officers were injured during this incident.

SPD attempted lifesaving measures, but the suspect died at the scene, police said.

Per standard Senate Bill 111 protocols for the use of deadly physical force, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said Oregon State Police (OSP) will be the lead agency investigating this case.

Any further details regarding the shooting will be released by OSP or the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.