Suspect crashes into convenience store during police chase in Tualatin

James Powell, 30, surrendered to police after about 24 minutes of negotiating inside the store.

TUALATIN, Ore. — A police chase ended with a suspect crashing his car into a gas station convenience store in Tualatin early Tuesday morning.

No one was hurt.

James Powell, 30, surrendered to police after about 24 minutes of negotiating inside the store.

The chase began when an officer noticed Powell’s car did not have headlights or a license plate. As the chase continued through Tualatin, police attempted to use spike strips to flatten Powell’s tires, but he swerved to avoid the strips and nearly hit an officer, police said. One of his tires ran over the spikes and was flattened.

Powell drove into the parking lot of a Jacksons food store at a Shell gas station and crashed his car through the store, nearly hitting two employees who were standing in the doorway.

The store is located at 7090 SW Nyberg St.