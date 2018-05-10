CORBETT, Ore. — A man who was captured after allegedly attacking a Corbett woman in her home last month has been indicted on nine charges, including attempted murder.

Pavel Mikhay, 26, was caught after a manhunt that lasted more than a day and shut down Corbett School on Sept. 25.

Court documents say Mikhay broke into a Corbett woman’s home early that morning and she woke up to him standing over her bed. The two began to struggle and he tried to smother the woman with a pillow. Mikhay also attacked the woman with a knife and tried to kill her, the indictment says.

The victim and Mikhay did not know each other.

The woman's injuries were not life-threatening.

Mikhay escaped and authorities searched for him in the neighborhood throughout the day. He surrendered to police the morning of Sept. 26.

Mikhay faces one count of attempted murder, four counts of first-degree burglary and one count each of first-degree assault, strangulation, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

