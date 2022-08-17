Suspect in anti-Asian attacks in Portland charged with a 3rd bias crime

Dylan Kesterson was first arrested in July for allegedly attacking a Japanese father and his 5-year-old daughter and making comments about their race.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man accused of multiple anti-Asian attacks in the past few months is facing new charges for a third racially motivated attack and robbery that took place last spring, according to court documents filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Dylan Kesterson was charged with first-degree bias crime and assault in July for allegedly attacking a Japanese father and his 5-year-old daughter as they were riding bikes on the Eastbank Esplanade along the Willamette River.

Police said Kesterson made comments about the victims' race during the incident.

Following his arrest, police linked Kesterson to a separate, unrelated attack that occurred on April 17. Police said he racially intimidated two women, assaulted one of them and harassed a third woman.

On Tuesday, KGW learned Kesterson was charged with first-degree bias crime, second-degree theft, third-degree robbery and fourth-degree assault for an incident that occurred around April 9.

Court documents say Kesterson robbed, threatened and physically injured a person during a racially motivated attack.

Kesterson now faces a total of 23 charges stemming from three incidents.