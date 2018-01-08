BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police are looking for a suspect who they say broke into a Beaverton home early Sunday morning and assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

The burglary and assault was reported at around 3:50 a.m. in the 13700 block of Southwest 6th Street. The suspect entered the home through an open bedroom window, which had a screen on it, according to Jeremy Shaw with Beaverton police. That’s when he assaulted the 10-year-old, who was sleeping in the room, Shaw said.

The girl alerted family members and the suspect fled the scene. The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Shaw said.

A Leatherman brand multi-tool (similar to picture below) was recovered in the home.

The suspect was described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s with dark hair and a buzz cut. He was described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 with a slim build. He was wearing a white tank top, black shorts and smelled like marijuana.

A witness said they saw the suspect running west on Southwest 6th Street toward Murray Boulevard.

A short time later, a silver two-door Honda Civic with a loud muffler was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed, Shaw said. Detectives don’t know if the Honda Civic was driven by the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked toc all 503-526-2538 and speak to Detective Maggie Brown.

© 2018 KGW