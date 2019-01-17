SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane police found three children reported missing out of Bremerton, Washington, during a traffic stop in Spokane late Tuesday night.

According to Spokane Police Cpl. Ronald Van Tassel, two officers were injured in a violent confrontation during the traffic stop.

Officers were working near Market Street and Wellesley Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. when they saw a driver that they suspected was under the influence, according to Van Tassel. The vehicle was swerving, hitting a curb and running a red light. Officers stopped the vehicle several blocks away on Cook Street.

When officers stopped the vehicle, driver Aaron J. Aamodt, 37, immediately exited. He started to approach officer, who demanded he get back in his car. He had his hands hidden in his clothing around his waistband, which is where weapons are commonly kept.

According to Van Tassel, Aamodt approached one of the officers and said, “I’m going to fu**ing murder you.”

Another office then deployed his taser at Aamodt, which had no effect on him. Aamodt then charged the officer, grabbed onto his gun and tried to remove it from the holster. He then tackled the officer to the ground and got on top of him.

During the fight, Aamodt hit the officer several times and tried to bite his throat. He also grabbed the officer by the face and drove his thumb into the officer’s eyeball. The officer was eventually able to shake free of Aamodt’s grip.

Court documents said officers punched Aamodt several times during the struggle. Eventually, an officer punched him twice in the face which eventually rendered him unconscious, documents said.

The officer received a concussion and minor eye and hand injuries from the incident. Another officer received a shoulder injury.

Van Tassel said there was a significant struggle before officers were able to subdue Aamodt and take him into custody.

When officers looked inside Aamodt’s vehicle, they found his three children all under the age of 13 who were reported missing by their mother in Bremerton, Washington, earlier in the day.

According to Van Tassel, Aamodt was booked into jail for first degree assault, reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangerment for having the children in the vehicle, and obstructing and disarming a police officer.

Aamodt made his first court appearance Wednesday. A judge set his bond at $100,000. He is set to be arraigned Jan. 29.