Suspect arrested on murder charge following multiple stabbings

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected of stabbing two people, killing one of them.



According to the City of Cornelius Police, Washington County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call in the 2800 block of S. Alpine Street in Cornelius on Saturday, April 10. The call was for a victim who had been stabbed by a family member. When they arrived, 33-year-old Artemio Guzman-Olvera had been stabbed. He was later pronounced dead.



The suspect, 26-year-old Edi Villalobos, drove away from the scene.



Clackamas County Sheriff's deputies were called to the city of Wilsonville at around 3:33 p.m. on Saturday for an incident in the 10000 block of SW Wilsonville Road. Another man was reported to have been stabbed by Villalobos. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was first listed in critical condition. He was upgraded to stable condition the following day.



At around 4:07 p.m. a Tualatin Police officer located the car Villalobos had been driving and began a chase. Numerous officers with numerous agencies joined in the car chase which ended in a foot chase and the arrest of Villalobos.



Villalobos is being charged with murder and other charges are pending, according to police.