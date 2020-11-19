Suspect arrested in stabbing death of Choi’s Kimchi co-founder

Allen Coe is facing a number of charges including murder, burglary and identity theft.

PORTLAND, Ore — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in the stabbing death of Portland business owner Matthew Choi, police said.

Allen Coe was taken into custody by the US Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce.

Coe is facing charges of Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Burglary in the First Degree and Identity Theft.

Police say Coe and Choi were neighbors. Choi was fatally stabbed inside his Southeast Portland apartment building on Oct. 25.