PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested 30-year-old man in connection to a shooting death that happened at the James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp on August 20.

Police arrested Jamias L. Hart-Resberry, 30, near Southwest Harvey Milk Street and Southwest 4th Avenue in connection to the death of 47-year-old Andre D. Pennington on Saturday.

Andre Pennington

Portland police

The investigation first began on August 20 after a shooting was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at the James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp, located at 4325 NE Marine Dr. Police said Pennington was taken to the hospital where the later died.

Based on the information learned from the investigation, detectives were able to arrest Hart-Rasberry.

Officers said Hart-Rasberry was lodged in to the Multnomah County Jail and charged with murder, delivery of cocaine, and a parole violation. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

