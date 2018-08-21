PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man on Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting at the James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp on August 20.

Police arrested Jamias L. Hart-Resberry, 30, near Southwest Harvey Milk Street and Southwest 4th Avenue for the death of 47-year-old Andre D. Pennington.

The shooting was reported on Monday, August 20, shortly before 8 p.m. at the Gleason Boat Ramp, located at 4325 NE Marine Dr. Police said Pennington was taken to the hospital where he died.

Officers said Hart-Rasberry was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail and charged with murder, delivery of cocaine, and a parole violation. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

© 2018 KGW