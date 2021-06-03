Suspect arrested for arson in connection with string of North Portland fires

Jesse Austin Small faces eight counts of arson. He was arrested by fire investigators Thursday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities arrested a man in connection with six Wednesday morning fires in Portland that were deemed arson.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, Small set six fires in North Portland in a 40-minute span early Wednesday morning. The fires caused an estimated $142,500 in damage.

Investigators received several surveillance videos from cameras around the fires, which led to Small’s identification as a suspect and his arrest.

Portland Fire and Rescue offered the following details about the fires:

4:59 a.m. - Vehicle fire on North Borthwick Avenue; van set on fire which extended to a structure. Damage: $25,000.

5:07 a.m. - Vehicle fire near North Albina and North Failing; motorcycle cover set on fire which damaged cover and motorcycle. Damage: $2,500.

5:19 a.m. - Cold fire (fire extinguished prior to firefighter arrival) across from 4284 N. Maryland St.; papers set in the wheel well of the vehicle were found burning next to car. No damage.

5:22 a.m. - Commercial fire at 5501 N. Interstate Ave.; exterior fire which destroyed garage/storage area of George’s Corner Tavern. Fire caused damage to the apartment complex next door at 1519 N. Interstate Avenue. Damages: $75,000.

5:33 a.m. - Vehicle fire at 5055 N. Interstate Avenue. Vehicle was parked in a parking lot beneath an occupied apartment building. Firefighters came across vehicle fire while responding to a fire at a different location. Early discovery of this fire prevented damage to the apartment building. Damages: $35,000.

5:36 a.m. - Structure fire at 7350 N. Greenwich Ave. Apartment building under construction. An exterior fire spread to the structure. Damages: $5,000.