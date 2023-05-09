Suspect arrested and charged with murder of woman near Reed College

April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe was found dead from a gunshot wound on April 15. Police have not said whether the suspect and and the victim knew each other.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a woman near Reed College last month, Portland police said.

Adam Jamal Burns, 29, was arrested Monday in Vancouver.

Authorities issued a warrant for Burns' arrest for the murder of April Nicole Newcomb-Cripe and U.S. Marshals arrested him, with help from Vancouver police.

He was booked and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. He'll remain in Washington until he is extradited to Oregon, police said.

They did not release any new details about the circumstance of the shooting, and did not say whether the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Newcomb-Cripe, 28, was found dead after officers responded to a report of a shooting near Reed College in Southeast Portland late on the night of April 15. Police initially said the suspect or suspects had left the scene by the time authorities arrived and no immediate arrests had been made.

The medical examiner determined Newcomb-Cripe had died from a gunshot wound, and ruled her death a homicide.

Neighbors described her as a mother of two, a 6-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. Friends of Newcomb-Cripe started a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral and family expenses.